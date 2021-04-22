Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,651 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of Foot Locker worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 264,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 92,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $45,742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,513,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $59.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

