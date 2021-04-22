Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,469 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,586,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of -293.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

