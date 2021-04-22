Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of F opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

