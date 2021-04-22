Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading Up 7.4%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares were up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.74. Approximately 14,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 473,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMTX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

