Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $135.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

