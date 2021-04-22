Fortem Financial Group LLC Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 327,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,773,000 after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 40,349 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO opened at $89.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.35 and a 200 day moving average of $165.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

