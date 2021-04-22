Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 685 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 2.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $658,961,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $643.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $588.08 and a 200-day moving average of $500.36. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.40.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.