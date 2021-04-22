Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Forterra worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forterra by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,661 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,092,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,529 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Forterra by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 344,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forterra by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 186,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Forterra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FRTA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

