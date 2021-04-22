Fortinet (FTNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Fortinet to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fortinet stock opened at $201.92 on Thursday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $99.76 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
