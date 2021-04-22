Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $487,938.18 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,415. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.76 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital cut their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

