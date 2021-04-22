FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Tops $0.0284

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $325,426.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00092315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00678167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.12 or 0.07238784 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

