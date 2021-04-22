Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBHS stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.12.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

