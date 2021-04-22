Forward Air (FWRD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Forward Air to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.75 million. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $93.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

