Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.06

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $6.85. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 57,287 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

