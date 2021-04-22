Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,112 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.26% of Fox Factory worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 7.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period.

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $145.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.53. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

