Fractal Achieves Market Cap of $12.58 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001403 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $12.58 million and $348,702.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00279453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.77 or 0.01035890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00026597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00693142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.74 or 0.99911441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

