Frank Slootman Sells 31,546 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,007,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $22,907,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $231.44. 2,042,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,289. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.51 and a 200-day moving average of $273.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

