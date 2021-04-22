Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.00% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSD. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of FTSD stock opened at $95.30 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $97.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62.

