Frax Share Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.41 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Frax Share has a total market cap of $54.41 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $5.40 or 0.00010396 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00063840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00282489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026698 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $520.90 or 0.01003579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.48 or 0.00682939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,972.86 or 1.00131920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

