Frax Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market cap of $116.51 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 116,984,693 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

