Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

FNLPF opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

