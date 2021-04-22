Frontier Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.17 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $74.17 million and $32.99 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00069390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00019688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00094492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.20 or 0.00704912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.56 or 0.07893380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

