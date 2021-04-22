FTI Consulting (FCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.80-6.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.80-6.50 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FCN opened at $145.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.97.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

