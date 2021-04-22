fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Up 6.5%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.00. 181,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,076,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

FUBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get fuboTV alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Sib LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.