FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.53

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.53 and last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 6199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

