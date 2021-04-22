Function X Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $112.89 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000920 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,840.85 or 0.99947182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00127177 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001992 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

