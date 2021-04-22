Function X Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $112.89 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000920 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,840.85 or 0.99947182 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00035872 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011189 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00127177 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000901 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001992 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002637 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
