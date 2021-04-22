Function X Price Up 65% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Function X has a market cap of $147.82 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,721.55 or 0.99767241 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00036934 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011899 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.72 or 0.00147169 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001071 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001858 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004761 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002729 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
