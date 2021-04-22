Function X Price Up 65% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Function X has a market cap of $147.82 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,721.55 or 0.99767241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00036934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.72 or 0.00147169 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001858 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

