Fundamenta Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 280.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $8.07 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00007128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00064311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00269764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.90 or 0.01046332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00025005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.39 or 0.00667991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,506.92 or 0.99375934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

