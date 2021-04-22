Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.08 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00005707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 207% higher against the dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $6.08 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00059312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00277802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00025532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.52 or 0.00969874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,739.27 or 0.99359339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.59 or 0.00636409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

