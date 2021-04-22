Fuse Network Reaches Market Cap of $10.49 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Fuse Network has a market cap of $10.49 million and $1.18 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00275480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003738 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.15 or 0.00984276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,931.43 or 1.00063909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.59 or 0.00628443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

