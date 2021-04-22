Fusible (FUSII) Trading Down 33.9% This Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Fusible has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $64,207.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00004416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fusible has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00281625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $600.20 or 0.01094856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00702037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.16 or 1.00885553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

