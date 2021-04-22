FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Comstock Resources, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $4.79 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

