FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $9.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.29.

NFLX stock opened at $508.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

