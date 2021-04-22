FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Devon Energy Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.34.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 319,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 50,898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 106,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

