FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carrefour SA Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrefour in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrefour’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

CRRFY opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.