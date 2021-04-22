FY2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $8,554,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $5,705,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

