FY2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lifted by DA Davidson

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

MS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $79.25 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,042 shares of company stock worth $20,060,476. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

