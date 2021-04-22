FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.