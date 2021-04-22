FY2022 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $8.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.20.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

NYSE:PPG opened at $173.57 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $173.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.