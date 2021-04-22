FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Waste Connections, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 149.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Waste Connections by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 565,514 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,117 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Waste Connections by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

