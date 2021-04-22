Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.43 million, a PE ratio of -68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Gaia has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

In related news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gaia by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gaia by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

