Gala Market Cap Hits $177.88 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $177.88 million and approximately $374,508.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00070761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.51 or 0.00735702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00096145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.07 or 0.08571867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00050750 BTC.

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

