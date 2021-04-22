Gala Price Hits $0.0214 on Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $149.38 million and approximately $390,661.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00671026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,601.27 or 0.07223155 BTC.

About Gala

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.