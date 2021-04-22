Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce $104.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.51 million and the lowest is $52.18 million. Galapagos posted sales of $117.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $496.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.77 million to $645.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $564.26 million, with estimates ranging from $218.41 million to $780.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galapagos.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,929,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

GLPG opened at $83.14 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.00.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.

