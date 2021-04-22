Galatasaray Fan Token Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.88 or 0.00014408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $27.63 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

