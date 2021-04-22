Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 374.58% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.04. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

