Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE LLY opened at $190.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.98. The company has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
