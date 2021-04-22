Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 4,634 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

