Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.11

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.11 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 35.75 ($0.47). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 35.75 ($0.47), with a volume of 11,580 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.97.

In other Gama Aviation news, insider Stephen Mount bought 5,000 shares of Gama Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,482.36).

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

