GAMB Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $21.41 million and approximately $834,217.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00094265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.10 or 0.00698870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.64 or 0.08346593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00048012 BTC.

About GAMB

GMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

